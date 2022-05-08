SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rivercade is something that is celebrated all year round in Siouxland.

Over the weekend, Siouxlanders in teams of four are working on their short game in a 18 hole game of putt putt, one at each participating bar.

Each bar constructed their hole and teams went from bar to bar to see if they could complete as many as possible before ending their night at Marto Brewing.

One bar manager spoke with KCAU about the event.

“So it’s supporting local and that just brings awareness to Downtown. Rivercade has been a heritage for Sioux City for forever, as far as I can remember, and it’s one of those that we want to continue that tradition,” said Jonathan Sexton of Beer Can Alley.

The Barstool Open is a fundrasier for other Rivercade events, the next of which is the Green Valley Amateur Golf Tournament in June.