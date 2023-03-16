SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — March Madness is here again and with it brings more business for local bars and restaurants.

Every year the NCAA Basketball Tournament has many Siouxlanders go out to drink and have fun and also bring foot traffic to local bars and restaurants to catch the game. Already some Siouxland bars said this year they are expecting more customers.

“I think we see a little bigger crowd from March Madness, especially this year being associated with St. Patty’s Day. That time of year we get a pretty good crowd for Saint Patty’s Day and put that with March Madness should be a good Friday, good Saturday,” said Erik Martin, Owner of Marto Brewing Co.

Martin said in anticipation of the crowd he plans to have more people working this weekend.