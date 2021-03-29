Siouxland autism center continues construction progress

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Pier Center for Autism hopes to finish its 11,600-square foot facility at 3895 Stadium Drive by early this summer.

The building’s exterior was finished in the fall of 2019 and though they hoped to be done with construction by now. They’ve had to push back their move-in date to this summer but they say it will help them serve Siouxland even better.

“One of the things that I’m most excited about is that we’re going to have a mock apartment in the new facility so our kids can learn some of those independent living skills that may be a lot of us don’t think about.”

The mock apartment will have a kitchen and laundry for clients to learn with. The facility will have more therapy options.