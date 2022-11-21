SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Black Friday may kick off holiday shopping, but a pair of Siouxland auctioneers will be celebrating a different kickoff.

Charity auctioneers Randy Stabe and Clint Vos will be honored as Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 Scheels Heroes during the Iowa/Nebraska football rivalry game on Friday. The pair have raised millions of dollars for Siouxland nonprofit organizations for more than 25 years. Stabe and Voss will receive a hero’s welcome from 70,000 fans inside Kinnick Stadium on Friday.

“I’m very thankful for the people that nominated us and voted us in. Yeah, we’re very honored,” said Stabe.

“We’re just a conduit between the people who donate the items and the people who buy them, and the charities that put in all the hard work. So, we have the easy part, they have the hard part and to be honored is very humbling,” said Voss.

Friday’s halftime recognition includes both Iowa and Nebraska Scheels heroes and the mascots of both schools, as well as videoboard recognition.