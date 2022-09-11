SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two Siouxland attorneys have the chance to be selected for the new District Associate Court.

According to a release from the District Court Administration, Attorney Thomas G. Kunstle, of Orange City, and Attorney Jessica R. Noll, of Akron, have been nominated for the new District Associate Court judgeship in Sioux County.

The release stated that the position is a result of the enactment of House File 2481, and a total of three applicants were considered for the vacancy.

The Judicial District 3B consists of Ida, Crawford, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury Counties, and Governor Kim Reynolds has 30 days to appoint a nominee to be a District Associate Judge, according to the release.