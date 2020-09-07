Siouxland astrophotographer shares night sky in new exhibit

PIERSON, Iowa (KCAU) –Andrew Linn says just six years ago his passion for the night sky began. And now, some of his works are in the Sioux City Art Center.

“It’s you and the cosmos,” said Linn.

It was six years ago that Andrew Linn was inspired by his son to look up into the night sky, and he hasn’t looked back.

“You kinda go down the rabbit hole. After that, next thing you know, I was trying to shoot star trails,” said Linn.

His passion has grown with a large telescope camera to match, turning the specks in the sky into so much more.

“I think there is something fundamental about looking up into the night sky I think it’s a shared human experience,” said Linn.

As his passion has grown, so has his knowledge.

“The sun comes up in the east and sets in the west all the constellations come up in the east the moon comes up in the east cause that is the direction of the earths rotation,” said Linn.

After hours of shooting the night sky, Linns work still isn’t done.

“After all this late night work you still have to sit down with the photo editing and tease the faint detail out of the picture,” said Linn.

“Two and a half million light years away closest galaxy to the Milky Way, the Andromeda,”said Linn.

But when the fields need tending his telescope gets put aside.

“We are sliding into harvest and busy times of the year when farming is very labor-intensive. I don’t spend a lot of time outside under the stars, but during the slower times absolutely. If we have got a clear sky with no clouds, there is no place I would rather be,” said Linn.

While he’s putting away his telescope during harvest, Linn is able to share his photography at the Sioux City Art Center.

“I really like how that shot turned out dark and moody,” said Linn.

“His work is done so well you know we have all seen night sky and wondered what lies out there but somebody with Andrew’s artistic eye and his knowledge of equipment and astronomy he can show us things that we couldn’t otherwise,” said the director of The Sioux City Art Center, Todd Behrens.

“This is actually the closest area of star formation to earth that is 1600 light years away,” said Linn.

Sharing Linn’s view of the galaxy with Siouxland.

“It’s kinda a nerdy obsession I’ll admit it but I think the resulting images are really compelling and interesting to look and i hope that other people think so too,” said Linn.

The director of the Sioux City Art Center says he has seen many people come and show interest in the night sky via Linns work already. His exhibit will be up until November 1st.