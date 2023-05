SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Asian Festival will be returning to Sioux City for the 11th year this weekend.

The festival will take place at Yummi Blox on West 7th Street on Saturday beginning at noon and ending at around 4 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of food, entertainment, and games.

Tune in tonight at 5 for a full interview with more information on the upcoming festival.