Siouxland Asian Festival making June 19 comeback

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A festival celebrating Sioux City’s Asian communities is coming back in 2021 after it was canceled last year.

On Friday, organizers announced the Siouxland Asian Festival will take place on June 19. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Organizers are looking forward to sharing food, music, and culture from various Asian cultures found in Siouxland.

“To show diversity in our community, to help bring awareness, that there is a lot out there that’s different,” said John Keoasa.

“Different cultures, different backgrounds, everyone’s different and then we just got to embrace our diverse community in Siouxland and just enjoy each others company,” said Peggy La.

The festival will start at noon at Riverside Park in Sioux City.