Siouxland Asian Festival highlights the city’s diverse community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders celebrated Asian culture Saturday through entertainment, food, and traditional clothing.
The Siouxland Asian Festival took place today from 12 to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park and highlighted the diverse Asian community in Siouxland. As part of the entertainment, there were drummers, dancers, and games for patrons to play in.
Food trucks, like La Palapa and Sticky Rice, were there, alongside other vendors who were cooking up authentic Asian dishes and treats.
“It’s nice that the community can honor the tradition of where we come from, it’s amazing I guess with all the pandemic, kind of getting over it and back to our normal lives, and just meeting people,” Sushi Box Vendor, Enoi Banhleuxai said.
The festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Folks celebrating tell us it was refreshing to be able to celebrate their culture this time around.