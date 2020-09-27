Siouxland artists decorate downtown Sioux City in Alley Art Festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Artists and musicians filled the streets of downtown Sioux City for the return of the Alley Art Festival.

In collaboration with downtown partners, Siouxland artists were given a platform to show off their skills.

“It means so much because art is so personal. I make art all the time with my clients, with myself. It’s self-care, but to do it as this community event, it’s amazing. Just means so much that people are here too, watching and supporting like artists need that kind of feedback because we get into like our own little worlds, so it’s really nice to be here with other people,” said Molly Pace, an art therapist.

Vangarde Arts Director Brent Stockton said with more than 300 artists participating this year, it’s a chance to beautify a unique area of downtown Sioux City.

“We are a nonprofit, and our whole mission is to just bring arts to the city and make it more accessible to people, and if this doesn’t do it in the alleys of a city, I don’t know what does, so I mean, we’re really excited about it. We really feel good about it,” he said.

Stockton adds there was a chance the festival wouldn’t happen because of the pandemic.

“Not only do I hope it creates more of a reason for people to feel okay walking through these alleys, but I hope people just go back and an appreciation for the art and music after having to miss out on it for so long,” said Stockton.

He added the best part of the festival is that when it’s over, the murals remain for Siouxlanders to see.

“I think that it should inspire other people to make art and your own art. Everybody’s doing different pieces, and they’re different styles, different means, different levels, and it’s encouraging people to just make art and to come together and love and support one another,” said Jessica Hammond, an artist.