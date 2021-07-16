Siouxland artist paints to fight summer hunger

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Ray Sorensen is best known for honoring veterans in his art, but his latest piece supports people fighting a different battle: hunger.

Sorensen partnered up with Hy-Vee to paint a mural to go along with the grocery store’s donation campaign to fight summer hunger. For every purchase a customer makes that includes a qualifying product, Hy-Vee will donate one meal to a local food bank until the end of July. Their goal is to raise $150,000.

Sorensen said his early drafts donned the American flag, as well as some various products sold at the grocery store, but scrapped that idea in favor of a bright sunny design with fruit and vegetables in the background. He said he hoped to make a happy piece to contrast the negativity of hunger.

“I wanted to make it bright and cheerful, use summer colors,” Sorensen said. “I know being hungry is kind of a negative thing, so I wanted to turn what we’re trying to do and make it a positive.”

Sorensen said he has two kids as well as a third on the way, so the issue of children going hungry is important to him.

“That really tugs on my heart strings,” Sorensen said. “I really want to do what I can to help, so if my mural painting will kind of draw that out of people and get folks to get those national products and end summer hunger, that would be great.”