Siouxland artist on a mission to spread kindness

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – You may have seen colorful ‘kindness’ signs throughout Siouxland.

“There’s a lot of intensity, a lot of stress. My hope is that people can look at these and kind of remind them to tap into that part of themselves which is what they’ve always had, which is about kindness to themselves and others,” said Mark Avery.

Artist, Mark Avery, is working to put kindness bubble sculptures at every school in three different districts.

Around 48 of them sit outside various campuses.

“Part of my motivation was I just saw so much unrest and kind of incivility between people not being polite and respectful toward one another, and I thought what is a good healing agent for that conflict, and I thought well kindness seems to be a really good thing that we could all be reminded of to treat each other with more respect and gentleness,” Avery added.

5678! Dance Studio and Heartland Counseling Services also joined in on the project by helping sell kindness signs to raise funds.

The Executive Director of Heartland said kindness and mental health go hand-in-hand.

“I think being kind to everyone is critical right now it seems like things have been so divided, and just there’s a lot of tension. So, I think the more we can promote kindness it really will impact our mental health when we show that we’re grateful and do positive things for other people,” said Jennifer Jackson.

Avery said the sculptures will last between 75 to 100 years. He adds he hopes the signs will be a gentle reminder to be kind to yourself, as well as others.

Signs can be purchased from Heartland Counseling Services or 5678! Dance Studio.