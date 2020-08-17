Siouxland artist creates the program for this year’s Indy 500

Alex Wakefield said since he was a child he has loved watching racecars with his family and he even got into racing for a while, but ultimately he pursued another passion turning his favorite sport into beautiful works of art.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –It’s a week until the Indy 500 car hit the racetrack and Siouxland actually has a connection to this year’s race. The artist of this year’s program lives just outside of Sioux City.

Alex Wakefield said since he was a child he has loved watching racecars with his family and he even got into racing for a while, but ultimately he pursued another passion turning his favorite sport into beautiful works of art.

“Just capturing my own little section of that world I really like that and I don’t really have anything to prove to anybody and I just like doing what I do and I’m glad people enjoy what I do,” said Wakefield.

Alex Wakefield said his whole life he has loved racing cars, so much so that in 2010 he joined the Indy 500 teams.

“I applied for a job as a graphic designer that was what I was training for several years and I got a part-time gig as a graphic designer with their creative services,” said Wakefield.

Wakefield said the job gave him an opportunity to see and experience the Indy 500 and continued to inspire his work.

“It’s a new track record and just ahhh crowd is going crazy,” said Wakefield.

Wakefield kept his contacts within the Indy 500 and this year was asked to draw the cover of the program.

“The person I had been in touch with we had been in touch for almost ten years ‘you’re going to be able to do this’ Like what? That’s fantastic,” said Wakefield.

The artwork takes viewers through the entire history of the Indy 500, the longest-running automotive race in US history.

“The racing is great now but it is the history and the people and talking to other people and having a perspective on the race and then talking to somebody else,” said Wakefield.

Wakefield said he has spent the majority of his year working on his latest creation.

“The sum total I think it was about 5 months almost and if I remember correctly it was about 500 hours that irony for ya Indy 500, 500 hours that’s kinda funny,” said Wakefield.

Wakefield said he plans to spend next Sunday with his family and kids after putting in so many hours of work, but he does plan to also catch the race.

