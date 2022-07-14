SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People visiting downtown Sioux City Thursday night were able to take a walk and see different art exhibits.

The Sioux City Art Center collaborated with other art galleries in order to host the Artwalk.

“The Art Center is pleased to join forces with other art spaces with the hope that we can come together to celebrate and support the vibrant art community developing in our downtown area. As this project continues, we imagine other organizations joining us to make each subsequent event better and better,” said Art Center Director Todd Behrens in a post on their website.

People were able to see the art displayed at the Art Center and then head over to the Ho-Chunk Center to visit two more art galleries.

The final stop was the Art Sux Gallery.

Artwalk is a way to celebrate and support the local art community.

“We just want to invite people over here, just open our doors,” said Sioux City Art Center curator Christopher Atkins. “We’re open late on Thursdays anyway so we’re already going to be around here until nine o’clock. People usually end up congregating down here, they grab a bite to eat, have a drink or two, learn a little bit about what’s happening with our exhibitions, and then move on to the next place.”

One of the exhibitions at the Art Center currently is called Towers of Tomorrow. This exhibit allows visitors to create their own towers with more than 200,000 Lego bricks available.

According to their website, another Artwalk is scheduled for October 13. For more information, visit their Facebook page or their website.