Siouxland Alzheimer’s Association holds annual walk

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Alzheimer’s Association held their annual Walk To End Alzheimer’s on the riverfront Sunday.

Nearly 200 participants walked from the Marriot down to Anderson Pavilion and back to raise money to find a cure for the disease.

Along with the walk, various support services had booths for families and a promise garden symbolizing their journey in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

“The big thing, I think, is that it can affect anybody, you know, anyone in your family. Most people know someone or are related to someone that has faced the disease so it’s nice to come out to support other people and know that they’re not alone,” Lacy Abbott with the Siouxland Alzheimer’s Association said.

Walkers could also participate at home through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app.

They hope to raise $72,000 for Alziemers’s research to help provide care and support to families in Iowa, and towards critical research for treatment and a cure. As of Monday morning, they are 74% there with more than $53,000 raised.