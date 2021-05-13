Siouxland airports to receive substantial grant money

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – A couple of Siouxland airports have received grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to make improvements.

According to a release from the FAA, The Le Mars Municipal airport has received $3,850,062 to reconstruct its runway. The Chan Gurney Municipal airport in Yankton, South Dakota has also received a grant. It was awarded $166,666 to construct and access the road and taxiway.

The two grants come from the FAA’s FY2021 Airport Improvement Program, which awards grants for infrastructure and safety projects.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said that investing in infrastructure helped to spark the aviation industry which now supports millions of jobs.

“These Airport Improvement Program grants will help modernize America’s airports and ensure that our air transportation system remains the safest and most efficient in the world.”

This year, the FAA awarded 488 grants totaling more than $898.9 million to 447 airports across the nation.

“These grants represent the legacy and vital role of airport infrastructure grant programs in helping the air transportation system operate safely,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “Investing in our nation’s infrastructure through AIP grants is a cornerstone of our commitment to safety.”

Canton Municipal airport in Canton, South Dakota, also received $77,777 in grants.

The Airport Improvement Program receives approximately $3.2 billion in congressional funding each year. The FAA will award more than 1,500 grants this year. A complete listing of grants can be found here. The FAA website also features an interactive map of airport recipients.