SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Registration for the air museum’s summer camp for third through fifth-graders is open.

The summer camp called Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac is a day camp with STEM-focused lessons for grades three through five. The camp is hosted at the Mid America Museum of Aviation Transportation, and students will learn with museum exhibits and aircraft on the tarmac.

The history of flight and flight dynamics will be taught and campers will also get to create their own airplanes using various materials.

Students will learn the history of rocketry and experiment with rockets while learning proper safety protocols.

In addition to learning, kids will receive a t-shirt, the plane they built and a rocket to take home.

The camp costs $70 for non-members and $60 for members. Box lunches will be available for $8, or campers can bring a sack lunch for no additional cost.

Registration is available on their website. If you have any questions, please contact Suzanne Bartels at 712-541-8412. Callers are asked to leave a message if there is no answer.