Siouxland Air Force Junior ROTC cadets honor veterans with 12-hour vigil

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland’s Air Force Junior ROTC program honored current and past veterans with a 12-hour vigil today.

Cadets marched around the Sergeant Floyd Monument as they performed a ceremony dedicated to fallen soldiers. Andrew Fjare is a Cadet Senior Master Sergeant. He said this vigil is a great way for cadets to pay respect to fallen soldiers.

“This event is important to me because not only do I see cadet involvement in the Corps, but also I get to see plenty of cadets show their respect and honor for our veterans and our fallen soldiers and their nation and country,” Fjare said.

While wind persisted throughout the day, Fjare said the weather did not diminish his enthusiasm for the ceremony.

“It’s quite interesting,” Fjare said. “I do enjoy it even though it’s long hours, a little bit cold and a little bit windy, it’s enjoyable.”

This was the JROTC’s sixth annual vigil and roughly 20 cadets attended the event.

