SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a relatively mild spring, heating and cooling experts say the AC season is off to a busy start.

Bruce Kalin owns Kalins Indoor Comfort. His company sells and services air conditioning units, and thanks to the recent heat wave, appointments have been non-stop.

“Our techs are working literally until nightfall and we try to take of course the emergency calls with health situations. We prioritize our comfort club members but generally, we do the best we can to keep folks comfortable,” Kalin said.

While fixing an AC unit is no easy task, Kalin said there are some things residents can watch out for at home.

“There are some basic things that folks can look at. Check your filter, your indoor filter, make sure your filter is clean,” he said.

Homeowner Mary Worden-Fielder knows how frustrating a broken AC unit can be. Kalins replaced her unit recently.

“There were a couple of days in April and May and we just knew we had to count down until we could get our new unit,” Worden-Fiedler said.