SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a Siouxland agency is offering a new way of helping people deal with the daily stresses of life.

Throughout May, the Boys and Girls Home is offering free yoga classes in the Family Services “Breathe” Yoga Studio.

The hour-long activity provides Siouxlanders a chance to focus on their well-being while also getting some quality exercise.

Experts say now is a good time to pause and reflect, especially following the stress related to vaccinations, quarantining and disrupted schedules associated with COVID-19.

Boys and Girls Home COO Brenda Geisinger said this is the first time the organization has offered free classes and that yoga can provide benefits for people year-round.

“Really about mental health and yoga helps with mental health so we want to offer this free opportunity,” said Geisinger. “Really bring an awareness to your surroundings and bring a sense of peace and calmness to yourself and it just gets you centered and lets you escape for a moment and lets you relax and get in touch with things.”

The free classes will be offered throughout May. To join you can call 293-4900 and ask for breathe yoga.