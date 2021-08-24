Siouxland agency to celebrate 10th anniversary of ‘Welcome Home’ program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Community Action Agency of Siouxland will celebrate their Welcome Home program’s 10th Anniversary this week.

The agency’s Welcome Home program provides homeless families a place to stay while helping them find permanent housing.

“By connecting families to the right resources in the short term, we have been able to provide

positive, long term changes for their future,” said Jean Logan, Executive Director of Community

Action Agency.

The program first started in 2011. The agency said more than 200 Siouxlanders are homeless, and the shelter allows families to all be under one roof.

CAA of Siouxland said around 280 families have stayed in the apartments at Welcome Home over the past decade and more than 50% have found permanent housing and 91% have continued their employment or found new employment.