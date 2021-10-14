Siouxland agency offering assistance for residents with past-due water bills

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland organization is now accepting applications for low-income homeowners and renters with past-due water bills and reconnection fees.
According to a release, the Community Action Agency of Siouxland is offering help to homeowners and renters through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The criteria for assistance includes: total household income, household size, and those who are currently experiencing a water crisis.
Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:
|Household Size
|Annual Gross Income
|1
|$25,760
|2
|$34,840
|3
|$43,920
|4
|$53,000
|5
|$62,080
|6
|$71,160
|7
|$80,240
|8
|$89,320
For households with more than eight members, applicants should add $9,080 for each additional member.
Applications can not be taken online so to apply, call 712-274-1610, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information about the program and what documents you’ll need to apply can be found at the Community Action Agency of Siouxland’s website.