Siouxland agency offering assistance for residents with past-due water bills

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland organization is now accepting applications for low-income homeowners and renters with past-due water bills and reconnection fees.

According to a release, the Community Action Agency of Siouxland is offering help to homeowners and renters through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The criteria for assistance includes: total household income, household size, and those who are currently experiencing a water crisis.

Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:

Household SizeAnnual Gross Income
1$25,760
2$34,840
3$43,920
4$53,000
5$62,080
6$71,160
7$80,240
8$89,320


For households with more than eight members, applicants should add $9,080 for each additional member.

Applications can not be taken online so to apply, call 712-274-1610, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information about the program and what documents you’ll need to apply can be found at the Community Action Agency of Siouxland’s website.

