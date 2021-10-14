Siouxland agency offering assistance for residents with past-due water bills

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland organization is now accepting applications for low-income homeowners and renters with past-due water bills and reconnection fees.

According to a release, the Community Action Agency of Siouxland is offering help to homeowners and renters through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The criteria for assistance includes: total household income, household size, and those who are currently experiencing a water crisis.

Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:

Household Size Annual Gross Income 1 $25,760 2 $34,840 3 $43,920 4 $53,000 5 $62,080 6 $71,160 7 $80,240 8 $89,320



For households with more than eight members, applicants should add $9,080 for each additional member.

Applications can not be taken online so to apply, call 712-274-1610, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information about the program and what documents you’ll need to apply can be found at the Community Action Agency of Siouxland’s website.