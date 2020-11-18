Siouxland agency hosts Secret Santa program for seniors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For a lot of people, seniors included, there are no gifts at the holidays. However, one Siouxland agency is working to change that.

Connections Area Agency is hosting a Secret Santa for Senior program for the second year..

The program pairs volunteers with seniors, and to keep things safe, the volunteers will mail gift cards and letters to their seniors.

“It does really remind us of, you know, the spirit of the season and to recognize and talk to people about, you know, just thinking about a simple gift that they can use, hearing conversations that they’re excited for, to get this Christmas card,” said Tasha Jones, an Employee Assistance Professionals Association Program Specialist.

If you want to participate in this year’s Secret Santa program and be matched with a local senior, you can call Tasha Jones at 800-432-9209 or email her at tjones@connectionsaaa.org.

For more information about the Secret Santa for Seniors program, contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 800-432-9209 or on their website.