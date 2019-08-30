Siouxland agencies in encourage parents to talk to kids about acceptance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Being different can be isolating, and when a disability is what separates you from the group, it can be even more troublesome.

Several local agencies are working to help spread the importance of acceptance in Siouxland.

Kieth Pease has a son, Jessie, who attended West Middle School and West High School growing up. He said he understands how different life can be for a child with disabilities in public schools.

“My son has epilepsy and that has caused him to have a learning disability.

We really didn’t have a tremendous amount of problems. However, when he was with his peer groups certainly, we’ve been exposed to a lot of families that have had to overcome that,” said Pease.

With kids now back in school, the Disabilities Resource Center of Siouxland is encouraging parents to have a conversation about acceptance with their own children.

The agency recently used a Facebook post to help build a bridge of better acceptance.

Don Drew, the executive director at the Disabilities Resource Center of Siouxland, explained the goal of the social media post.

“The post is about the importance of parents talking to their children or making sure you talk to other kids. Especially in school, you should talk about people with disabilities being the same,” he said.

The post has been shared several times with other organizations including GiGi’s Playhouse, who shares a similar goal of educating the public.

Jason Allen, the director of operations, explained why the connection is important for the community.

“It’s important that kids are sensitive and aware of some of the hurdles that kids with disabilities go through. If they get to know the child and what they’re about they’re very less likely to bully,” said Allen.

If you need help or are seeking information on how to start this conversation, you can contact the Disabilities Resource Center of Siouxland.