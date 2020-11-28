Siouxland adapts to different look Black Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Black Friday 2020 had retail parking lots looking a lot like any other day of the week. One of the several changes, all thanks to the pandemic.

“It was kinda funny when it was a regular Black Friday and people would get up at 5 o’ clock in the morning. Women would be in their hair curlers and shopping that early and cup of coffee in their hand and saving all kinds of savings in person,” said shopper Russ Redsville.

The great deals were a little easier to get to this year. Rather than the usual crowds, social distancing kept shoppers spread out. One shopper said she wasn’t sure if participating in Black Friday would be worth the deals this year.

“It’s definitely different, I didn’t know whether or not I wanted to come out and shop at all. I mean, there’s some good deals but not a huge amount of good deals,” said shopper Cheryl Jenson.

Another change was that deals usually reserved for in-store shoppers were available online and in many cases will be discounted through Christmas. Some stores even offered curbside pickup. Despite the Black Friday rework, one Siouxland shopper said the changes actually inspired to hit the store.

“I don’t normally do Black Friday shopping, I’m just a little bit short on Christmas decorations, so I thought we would hit the stores and see what’s going on,” said Kerri Baker.

Like so many things, holiday shopping has a new look in 2020.