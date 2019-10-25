Siouxland Active Generations members fight back against Parkinson’s disease

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – At 70-years-old, Mary Tordsen can throw a jab like a champ but it doesn’t come easy. She has Parkinson’s disease.

“I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about a year and a half ago and I’ve been waiting for them to get this course in Sioux City. I read a lot about it,” said Tordsen.

Mary is one of several Siouxland Active Generation members that inspired the center to create a special boxing gym. It’s a place for them to fight back against the disease.

Patrick Tomscha, the executive director of Active Generations, explained how how the idea came about.

“I could see some people who had Parkinson symptoms and I really felt that we had the space and we had a board of directors that were forward thinking that wanted to do something for the community,” said Tomscha.

Twice a week for one hour, members run, jump and punch to slow down the progression of the disease.

“The individuals that come and participate, I can see the companionship. I can see the support they have of for each other and that’s what it’s about. It’s about giving people the opportunity for people to come together to work together and kind of fight back Parkinson’s,” said Tomscha

It’s a place where people, like Mary, can fight to stay healthy in body and mind as long as possible.