SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some third graders got a chance to work on what to do if a fire does happen.

Sioux City Fire Prevention was at Spalding Elementary School today with their fire safety house to show children what can be a fire hazard and what to do in the event of a fire. The trailer was filled with fake smoke and the kids got to practice staying low and finding the exit.

They also went over what a smoke detector is and how to test them. KCAU 9 spoke with the instructors about why these skills are so important for kids.

“I think it’s one of those things that’s we build into them from kindergarten all the way to third grade, reiterating the importance of smoke alarms, escape plans, and having meeting spots,” said Lt. John Nelsen of Sioux City Fire Prevention.

For those in need of smoke detectors, Sioux City Fire Prevention offers free detectors through their S.A.F.E home program.