SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Ho-ho-hold your horses Christmas, it’s Spooky Season!

Events are organized by date or click here to be taken directly to the list of Trunk or Treats.

Pre-Halloween Bash

  • Thursday, October 5, from 6 p.m. until midnight.
  • Jolly’s on the River
  • Drink specials, karaoke, costume contests, and more. The event features Luke Schroder from Swason 13 of Haloween Wars who be participating in various activities.
  • Sioux City

Lazy H Halloween

  • Friday, October 6
  • Minimum 2-night stay, Friday and Saturday. There will be an on-site food truck along with trick or treating, a costume contest, a site decorating contest, and haunted trails.
  • Akron

Scare Central: Nightmare on 4th – Fear Factory

  • Friday, October 6 through Tuesday, October 31
  • Opens at 6:30 p.m.
  • The Fear Factory will push you to your limit and expect the unexpected at Nightmare on 4th Street.
  • Sioux City

Creepy Camper Crawl

  • Saturday, October 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • The campground will be turned into its own spooky Halloweentown with all 60 campsites decorated “to the max.”
  • Le Mars

Silver Sioux Recreation Area Halloween Hike

  • Saturday, October 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Go trick-or-treating in the park and then head to the barn for pumpkin decorating and fall-themed games.
  • Cherokee

Halloween Routines & Costumes

  • October 24 at 4 p.m.
  • October 30 at 9:45 p.m.
  • Students will perform Halloween Routines in the last 5 minutes of class. Family and friends of dancers are invited to watch.
  • Le Mars

There’s Spook in the Air: Day Out Camp

  • Friday, October 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Potions, goop, and maybe even Frankenstein’s brain!
  • Sioux City

Reverse Trick or Treat

  • Friday, October 27, at 6:30 p.m.
  • “Your little monsters are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best while we bring the candy to YOU…curbside!”

Le Mars Chamber of Commerce Trick or Treat

  • Saturday, October 28, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
  • Downtown businesses will be handing out treats in front of their stores.

Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party

  • Saturday, October 28 from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.
  • Hair-raising thrills, a meal to die for, drinks, auctions, and live music.
  • Tickets available here.

Halloween ComicFest at ACME!

  • Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • “The perfect opportunity to introduce friends and family to the many reasons why comics and comic shops are great!”
  • Sioux City

Drag Me to Brunch: Halloween Edition

  • Sunday, October 29, at 11 a.m.
  • Must be 21 or older.
  • Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City promises an afternoon of spine-tingling fun, delicious food, and jaw-dropping performances that will leave you spellbound.

Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

  • Sunday, October 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Trinity United Methodist Church of Grand Island, Nebraska.

Sioux City Trick or Treating

  • Tuesday, October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Sioux City officials are reminding parents and trick-or-treaters to be safe and have a fun Halloween. Click the link above for full details.

Trunk or Treats

Halloween at Hillview

  • October 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Hillview Recreation Area
  • Hinton

Siouxland YMCA Fall Fest

  • October 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • South Sioux City

Sunrise Retirement Community Trunk & Treat

  • Friday, October 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Sioux CIty

Heartland Trunk or Treat

  • Thursday, October 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
  • South Sioux City

St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat

  • Sunday, October 22, at 1 p.m.
  • Sioux City

Trunk or Treat at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

  • Thursday, October 26, at 5:30 p.m.
  • Safe and fun for the whole family.
  • Sioux City

Ear Nose and Throat Consultants Trunk or Treat

  • Friday, October 27, from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Sioux City

St. Paul Lutheran Church & School Trunk or Treat

  • Friday, October 27, at 6 p.m.
  • Sioux City

Trunk or Treat – Halloween Under the Bell Tower

  • Sunday, October 29, at 1 p.m.
  • Sioux City

1st Choice Tinting’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat

  • Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Treats, prizes, food, and more.
  • Sioux City

Loyalty Car Club Trunk or Treat

  • Sunday, October, 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Mozak’s Furniture and Flooring parking lot
  • Sioux City

Spooktacular Trunk or Treat and Family Concert

  • Sunday, October 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Eppley Auditorium at Morningside University
  • Sioux City

Trunk or Treat at Holy Spirit Retirement Home

  • Monday, October 30, at 2 p.m.
  • Sioux City

Trunk or Treat at Northern Hills

  • Monday, October 30, at 5:30 p.m.
  • The Heritage at Northern Hills in Sioux City

2023 Trunk or Treat

  • Tuesday, October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Under the Leeds sign
  • Sioux City

Don’t see your Siouxland Halloween event on this list? Email the event details to Ariel Pokett at apokett@kcautv.com.