SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Ho-ho-hold your horses Christmas, it’s Spooky Season!

Events are organized by date or click here to be taken directly to the list of Trunk or Treats.

Thursday, October 5, from 6 p.m. until midnight.

Jolly’s on the River

Drink specials, karaoke, costume contests, and more. The event features Luke Schroder from Swason 13 of Haloween Wars who be participating in various activities.

Sioux City

Friday, October 6

Minimum 2-night stay, Friday and Saturday. There will be an on-site food truck along with trick or treating, a costume contest, a site decorating contest, and haunted trails.

Akron

Friday, October 6 through Tuesday, October 31

Opens at 6:30 p.m.

The Fear Factory will push you to your limit and expect the unexpected at Nightmare on 4th Street.

Sioux City

Saturday, October 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The campground will be turned into its own spooky Halloweentown with all 60 campsites decorated “to the max.”

Le Mars

Saturday, October 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Go trick-or-treating in the park and then head to the barn for pumpkin decorating and fall-themed games.

Cherokee

October 24 at 4 p.m.

October 30 at 9:45 p.m.

Students will perform Halloween Routines in the last 5 minutes of class. Family and friends of dancers are invited to watch.

Le Mars

Friday, October 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Potions, goop, and maybe even Frankenstein’s brain!

Sioux City

Friday, October 27, at 6:30 p.m.

“Your little monsters are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best while we bring the candy to YOU…curbside!”

Le Mars Chamber of Commerce Trick or Treat

Saturday, October 28, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Downtown businesses will be handing out treats in front of their stores.

Saturday, October 28 from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Hair-raising thrills, a meal to die for, drinks, auctions, and live music.

Tickets available here.

Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The perfect opportunity to introduce friends and family to the many reasons why comics and comic shops are great!”

Sioux City

Sunday, October 29, at 11 a.m.

Must be 21 or older.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City promises an afternoon of spine-tingling fun, delicious food, and jaw-dropping performances that will leave you spellbound.

Sunday, October 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church of Grand Island, Nebraska.

Tuesday, October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sioux City officials are reminding parents and trick-or-treaters to be safe and have a fun Halloween. Click the link above for full details.

Trunk or Treats

Halloween at Hillview

October 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hillview Recreation Area

Hinton

Siouxland YMCA Fall Fest

October 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.

South Sioux City

Friday, October 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sioux CIty

Thursday, October 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

South Sioux City

Sunday, October 22, at 1 p.m.

Sioux City

Thursday, October 26, at 5:30 p.m.

Safe and fun for the whole family.

Sioux City

Friday, October 27, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sioux City

Friday, October 27, at 6 p.m.

Sioux City

Sunday, October 29, at 1 p.m.

Sioux City

Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Treats, prizes, food, and more.

Sioux City

Sunday, October, 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Mozak’s Furniture and Flooring parking lot

Sioux City

Spooktacular Trunk or Treat and Family Concert

Sunday, October 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Eppley Auditorium at Morningside University

Sioux City

Monday, October 30, at 2 p.m.

Sioux City

Monday, October 30, at 5:30 p.m.

The Heritage at Northern Hills in Sioux City

Tuesday, October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Under the Leeds sign

Sioux City

—

Don’t see your Siouxland Halloween event on this list? Email the event details to Ariel Pokett at apokett@kcautv.com.