SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Ho-ho-hold your horses Christmas, it’s Spooky Season!
Events are organized by date or click here to be taken directly to the list of Trunk or Treats.
Pre-Halloween Bash
- Thursday, October 5, from 6 p.m. until midnight.
- Jolly’s on the River
- Drink specials, karaoke, costume contests, and more. The event features Luke Schroder from Swason 13 of Haloween Wars who be participating in various activities.
- Sioux City
Lazy H Halloween
- Friday, October 6
- Minimum 2-night stay, Friday and Saturday. There will be an on-site food truck along with trick or treating, a costume contest, a site decorating contest, and haunted trails.
- Akron
Scare Central: Nightmare on 4th – Fear Factory
- Friday, October 6 through Tuesday, October 31
- Opens at 6:30 p.m.
- The Fear Factory will push you to your limit and expect the unexpected at Nightmare on 4th Street.
- Sioux City
Creepy Camper Crawl
- Saturday, October 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.
- The campground will be turned into its own spooky Halloweentown with all 60 campsites decorated “to the max.”
- Le Mars
Silver Sioux Recreation Area Halloween Hike
- Saturday, October 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Go trick-or-treating in the park and then head to the barn for pumpkin decorating and fall-themed games.
- Cherokee
Halloween Routines & Costumes
- October 24 at 4 p.m.
- October 30 at 9:45 p.m.
- Students will perform Halloween Routines in the last 5 minutes of class. Family and friends of dancers are invited to watch.
- Le Mars
There’s Spook in the Air: Day Out Camp
- Friday, October 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Potions, goop, and maybe even Frankenstein’s brain!
- Sioux City
Reverse Trick or Treat
- Friday, October 27, at 6:30 p.m.
- “Your little monsters are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best while we bring the candy to YOU…curbside!”
Le Mars Chamber of Commerce Trick or Treat
- Saturday, October 28, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
- Downtown businesses will be handing out treats in front of their stores.
Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party
- Saturday, October 28 from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Hair-raising thrills, a meal to die for, drinks, auctions, and live music.
- Tickets available here.
Halloween ComicFest at ACME!
- Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- “The perfect opportunity to introduce friends and family to the many reasons why comics and comic shops are great!”
- Sioux City
Drag Me to Brunch: Halloween Edition
- Sunday, October 29, at 11 a.m.
- Must be 21 or older.
- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City promises an afternoon of spine-tingling fun, delicious food, and jaw-dropping performances that will leave you spellbound.
Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
- Sunday, October 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Trinity United Methodist Church of Grand Island, Nebraska.
Sioux City Trick or Treating
- Tuesday, October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Sioux City officials are reminding parents and trick-or-treaters to be safe and have a fun Halloween. Click the link above for full details.
Trunk or Treats
Halloween at Hillview
- October 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Hillview Recreation Area
- Hinton
Siouxland YMCA Fall Fest
- October 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- South Sioux City
Sunrise Retirement Community Trunk & Treat
- Friday, October 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Sioux CIty
Heartland Trunk or Treat
- Thursday, October 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- South Sioux City
St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat
- Sunday, October 22, at 1 p.m.
- Sioux City
Trunk or Treat at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center
- Thursday, October 26, at 5:30 p.m.
- Safe and fun for the whole family.
- Sioux City
Ear Nose and Throat Consultants Trunk or Treat
- Friday, October 27, from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Sioux City
St. Paul Lutheran Church & School Trunk or Treat
- Friday, October 27, at 6 p.m.
- Sioux City
Trunk or Treat – Halloween Under the Bell Tower
- Sunday, October 29, at 1 p.m.
- Sioux City
1st Choice Tinting’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat
- Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Treats, prizes, food, and more.
- Sioux City
Loyalty Car Club Trunk or Treat
- Sunday, October, 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Mozak’s Furniture and Flooring parking lot
- Sioux City
Spooktacular Trunk or Treat and Family Concert
- Sunday, October 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Eppley Auditorium at Morningside University
- Sioux City
Trunk or Treat at Holy Spirit Retirement Home
- Monday, October 30, at 2 p.m.
- Sioux City
Trunk or Treat at Northern Hills
- Monday, October 30, at 5:30 p.m.
- The Heritage at Northern Hills in Sioux City
2023 Trunk or Treat
- Tuesday, October 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Under the Leeds sign
- Sioux City
—
Don’t see your Siouxland Halloween event on this list? Email the event details to Ariel Pokett at apokett@kcautv.com.