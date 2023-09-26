SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland officials are warning residents of a phone scam involving the Woodbury and Sioux County Sheriff’s offices and local police departments.

According to a release from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, citizens have reported by contacted by someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office. The caller will demand bond money due to a warrant.

A post on the official Sioux County Sheriff’s Facebook page states that people have reported getting a call in which a person claims to be a sheriff’s office employee. The post states that the scammer will provide a fictitious name and then claim that you are in contempt of court for missing a court date.

If you receive one of these calls, the scammer may ask you to record your name on a recorded line. It is important that residents do not agree to do that because the caller will try to use the name in fraudulent transactions posing as you.

Both agencies noted that these calls will show the organization’s official phone number but they are actually calling from somewhere else.

Neither sheriff’s office will call residents asking for money. Anyone in doubt should call their respective organizations’ non-emergency number to verify.