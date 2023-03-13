SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of South Sioux City will soon be saying goodbye to its Fire Chief.

Council members announced Monday night that Terry Johnson will be leaving his position. Johnson was named the city’s Fire Chief back in October 2021. He brought more than 30 years of experience in fire service. Johnson’s last day of being the Fire Chief will be on March 16.

“The department has really evolved in the last year. We have phenomenal people, great paramedics, great firefighters that provide excellent EMS and fire service,” said Terry Johnson, South Sioux City Fire Chief.

“He really brought a lot of professionalism to that department; we have the best trained people we’ve ever had. I think we should recognize the Chief for what great work he’s done,” said Lance Hedquist, City Administrator of South Sioux City.

There is no word currently on when the search for the new fire chief will begin.