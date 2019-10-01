Sioux Rapids woman arrested for sexual abuse of 14-year-old boy

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested by Storm Lake police and charged for sexual abuse against a 14-year-old boy.

The Storm Lake Police Department received a report of sexual assault against a minor on Saturday.

They were told that from Late August to early September of 2019, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by Deisy Mora Tellez, 27, of Sioux Rapids. The alleged sexual assault took place at a Storm Lake residence on East Milwaukee Avenue.

After an investigation, the police arrested Mora Tellez on Monday. She was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. She was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The Sexual Assault Response Team and the Mercy Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City assisted the police department.