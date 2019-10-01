Sioux Rapids woman arrested for sexual abuse of 14-year-old boy

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Storm Lake Police Department

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested by Storm Lake police and charged for sexual abuse against a 14-year-old boy.

The Storm Lake Police Department received a report of sexual assault against a minor on Saturday.

They were told that from Late August to early September of 2019, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by Deisy Mora Tellez, 27, of Sioux Rapids. The alleged sexual assault took place at a Storm Lake residence on East Milwaukee Avenue.

After an investigation, the police arrested Mora Tellez on Monday. She was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. She was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The Sexual Assault Response Team and the Mercy Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City assisted the police department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories