Sioux Rapids police chief suspended for two weeks after controversial Facebook comment

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux Rapids police chief has been suspended for two weeks after posting a controversial comment on Facebook.

As initially reported by KCCI, Sioux Rapids Police Chief Tim Porter commented on a Facebook post of the news organization. The post, which showed a truck driving through protesters in Des Moines, Porter wrote “HIT THE GAS AND HANG ON OVER THE ROADBUMPS.”

While Porter apologized, Sioux Rapids leaders said they were investigating the incident.

On June 23, the Sioux Rapids Mayor and City Council wrote in a release that “public trust and accountability are the foundations of policing” and it is their responsibility to restore that trust.

Monday night, the city council met to “evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation…”

A city official told KCAU 9 that the mayor proposed that Porter take a two-week unpaid administrative leave and that the police department and city council undergo sensitivity training. The motion passed unanimously.