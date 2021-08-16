Sioux Rapids man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following crash, vehicle fire

GREENVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was hospitalized in Spencer, Iowa, with life-threatening injuries on Monday following a crash and vehicle fire.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to 4700 mile of 225th Avenue near Greenville for a one-vehicle crash around 6:47 a.m.

Officials said they determined Alexander Vrieze, 24, of Sioux Rapids, was driving south on 225th Avenue when he drove into the east ditch and crashed into a tree. Vrieze exited the vehicle, and it started on fire.

Vrieze was taken to the Spencer Hospital for a life-threatening head injury from the crash.

The Sioux Rapids Fire Department, Webb Fire Department, Spencer Police Department, and Spencer Hospital Ambulance helped the sheriff’s office.