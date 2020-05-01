Sioux Honey makes Loyalty Day donation to Soldiers’ Angels

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In observance of Loyalty Day, the Sioux Honey Association Co-op is showing its support to members of the military throughout the pandemic with the beekeepers behind Sue Bee honey brand donating $5,000 to Soldiers’ Angels.

Soldiers’ Angels aids wounded heroes, military families, deployed service members, and veterans of all eras.

“In this pandemic, our military continues to serve us at home and abroad. With deployments extended and the National Guard assisting communities, our service members are doing what they always do by serving the American people with heroic sacrifice,” President of Sioux Honey, Mark Mammen said.

“This is just a small thank you from a group of beekeepers who appreciate the sacrifices made for our freedom and how that service continues in this time of upheaval,” Mammen added.

Along with the check to Soldiers’ Angels, the co-op’s beekeepers sent handwritten notes to those overseas and donated cases of Sue Bee to the Angel Bakers group, a division of Soldier’s Angels, to be used for treats prepared for deployed military.

“Thank you to everyone at Sioux Honey, all of the participating beekeepers and those who have purchased Sue Bee honey for the past few months for their support of our military community during this difficult time,” Soldiers’ Angels President and CEO, Amy Palmer said.

“Amid this global pandemic, it is more important than ever that we band together and show our support for our military, many of them, such as the Guard and Reserve units deployed across the United States, are putting their own health at risk as first responders to this crisis,” Palmer said.

If you would like to read more about Soldiers’ Angels COVID-19 Response Programs click here. If you would like to learn more about volunteering virtually with Soldiers’ Angels click here.

Anyone interested in donating to the organization can do so by clicking here.

