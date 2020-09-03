Sioux Honey Association logo removed from building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A familiar site on Lewis Blvd. in Sioux City has been removed.

The logo for the Sioux Honey Association has been used for decades, but now it has been removed from the association’s Sioux City location.

Officials with the company say they’re not going anywhere, it’s just time for a change.

“We were hoping to have our new signage ready, but COVID-19 and construction restraints, things like that, and going back and forth with our new signage ideas probably delayed it more than what we originally anticipated.” says Mark Mammen, President and CEO of Sue Bee Honey.

Sioux Honey Association is a beekeeper owned co-op that markets Sue Honey and Aunt Sue’s products. It celebrates its 100th anniversary next year.

