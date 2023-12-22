SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux Honey Association donated 30,000 bottles of Sue Bee Honey Friday, and the Food Bank of Siouxland is benefitting from part of that massive gift.

Sioux Honey has been around for more than 100 years, but this is their first time donating such a large amount. The bottles are being distributed to those in need across five states, and Iowa is just one of them, with the Food Bank of Siouxland receiving 6,000 of the 30,000 bottles.

Jacob Wandersheid, the executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, told KCAU 9 that he couldn’t be happier to receive this nutritious and beneficial donation.

“We are a warehouse for over 106 agencies throughout northwest Iowa and northeast Nebraska. And when we can take a donation like this and hold it for our food pantries and have them order as they need and then see, that is just so overwhelmingly an awesome feeling,” Wandersheid said. “That we can be that recipient for an Iowa, Sioux city-made product and distribute to Iowans in need is just an awesome feeling.”

Sioux Honey told KCAU 9 that honey is a universal product used in so many condiments, recipes, and pre-made food items you see at the store, so they’re happy to donate a product they say will go a long way to helping food-insecure Siouxlanders.

Sioux Honey made the large donation in honor of the cooperative’s current President Emeritus and 50-year Sioux Honey employee, Mark Mammen.

“It has been a privilege to be employed by the same great company for 50 years,” Mammen shared in a release. “The friendships and relationships built over that time will stay with me and I will be forever grateful.”

Mammen plans to stay involved with the coop, though, in a smaller capacity. This will allow him to spend more time with his family, golfing and planning vacations with his children and grandchildren.

The rest of the 30,000 bottles of honey are being spread across several food banks in the United States, including Second Harvest Heartland in Minnesota, Great Plains Food Bank in North Dakota, South County Outreach in California, and The Idaho Foodbank.