Iowa airports are expecting to receive $24,547,901 in federal infrastructure grant funds due to a bipartisan infrastructure law passed this year.

The Airport Infrastructure Grants Program is allocating $1,030,552 to Sioux Gateway. This money will be used to invest in the runway and taxiway projects as well as terminal and airport roadway upgrades.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said the project is one of many that will help Iowa stay connected and competitive for years to come. Additional points Grassley touched on were Iowa’s poor road conditions, deficient bridges, reliance on waterways, lack of high-speed internet, and effort to keep water clean.

A list of airports in Siouxland are below:

Nationally, $15 billion is being assigned to airport-related projects. California will see the largest amount of money at a total of $294,572,149. To see an entire list of national airports that will benefit from the funds, visit this website.