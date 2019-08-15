Sioux Gateway construction affecting surrounding businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux Gateway Airport begins the first of three planned shutdowns Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

The airfield will remain closed until 8 p.m. Sunday, allowing for reconstruction on the south runway, as well as the construction of a new runway.

Mike Collett, the Sioux Gateway Airport director, explained why the reconstruction is an important project to the airport.

“It had some work obviously over the years but this will replace that and make a better surface for the existing travel and aircraft that goes on there now,” said Collett.

The closure impacts not only Sioux Gateway’s only commercial carrier American Airlines but private aviation as well.

The impact, although temporary, flies further than the runway. Everything from car rentals, to cab services and business at Marna’s, the airport restaurant, is being impacted.

Ben Waugh, a cook a Marna’s Cafe, explained the affects of the shutdown.

“We do obviously rely on the people going through, flying in and out. As well as the workers and employees here. They’ll come in for their lunch, you know TSA and managers, said Waugh.

Although passengers won’t enjoy runway improvements until the first of the year when work is to be complete, Waugh said he hopes to impress travelers right away.