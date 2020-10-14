Sioux Gateway Airport will offer direct flights to Denver starting Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The travel industry is one that’s been hit especially hard by the pandemic. As many people have been directed to stay home and limit travel, it’s caused a ripple effect for airlines as they have had to cut back on domestic international travel.

Back in August, American Airlines filed with the department of transportation to stop all services in and out of Sioux City.

However, Sioux Gateway Airport has been designated an essential air service provider, meaning the airline must continue to offer the same services until a new airline takes over.

Since the end of August, airport officials said they’ve had some inquiries about their numbers, but they’re waiting to make a decision on a suitor until the bids are submitted to the DOT by the end of the month.

“So what will happen is a bunch of bids will come in and then the DOT will come to us with the bids and ask us for the community preference and at that point based on subsiding amounts and markets served the airport board will make a recommendation to the city council,” said David Bernstein, President of the airport board of trustees.

Despite the uncertainty around American Airlines, a familiar route will be returning to Sioux Gateway Airport.

Starting Wednesday evening, Siouxlanders will have the opportunity to fly directly to Denver International Airport using United Express operated by Sky West Airlines. This flight was offered several years ago but discontinued.

“Certainly, it’s a good time to do something like this to help build traffic especially coming out of a more difficult time like COVID times if you will, and as things begin to rebound we are in a good position to support that,” said Bernstein.

Under the agreement, there would be one daily round-trip flight to Denver out of the Sioux Gateway Airport. The direct flight is more than just an opportunity for travelers looking to get to Colorado, as it provides travelers a ticket out west for dozens of other connecting flights.

Wednesday evening, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the airport.

