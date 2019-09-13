Sioux Gateway Airport to close over the weekend for runway reconstruction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Runway construction is causing the Sioux Gateway Airport to close for the weekend.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, flights won’t be able to land at the airport until 8 p.m. Sunday night as crews work on replacing the runway.

This is the final announced closure of the 17/35 Runway Reconstruction Project.

After the project is complete, there will be 5.400 feet of new runway to the south and 1,000 new feet for an extension of Runway 35 and Taxiway C to the south. There will also be a new connector taxiway.