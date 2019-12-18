Sioux Gateway Airport responds to FAA’s proposed $145,000 fine

Live Now
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City has responded to the FAA proposing a fine over $140,000 against the Sioux Gateway Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed the fine of $145,452 Tuesday, saying that three inspections in 2018 and 2019 of the airport found several safety violations.

The city and airport said that steps were taken to make corrections after each inspection. They are working to eliminate further issues so that future inspections meet FAA guidelines.

They added that they are “committed to maintaining a safe airport.” as they work with the FFA.

