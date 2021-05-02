Sioux Gateway Airport participates in crash exercise

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you were around the Sioux Gateway Airport on Saturday morning, it may have looked like a big emergency.

However, 14 agencies from around Woodbury County participated in a Mass Casualty Exercise that simulated a plane crash on the runway.

Students from the Sioux City Community Schools and Sergeant Bluff Schools played crash victims while agencies worked to rescue them.

The training is required for the airport every three years, and organizers said they rise to the occasion.

“I think just know that everybody out here works towards being ready, and Sioux City is known for being ready. We just want to further that mission,” said Assistant City Manager Mike Collett.

