Sioux Gateway Airport considering new carrier, more flights

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux Gateway Airport is moving closer to locking a new long-term agreement with a carrier providing service to Chicago and Dallas.

Airport board members are currently reviewing service proposals from three carriers, including American Airlines, which currently provides service to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Airport board member Dave Bernstein said Sioux City could soon see as many as three flights leave Sioux Gateway a day.

“We were pleased that we had three bids, that’s really great and we felt they were really competitive bids and it gave us a lot to think about, but we also think there’s some really good opportunities here. And especially given the COVID situation to be able to have the EAS subsidy and be guaranteed, once this goes in to effect probably at the end of the year, give or take, to be guaranteed three flights a day out of here everyday is pretty good.” said Bernstein.

Bernstein said the board hopes to make a recommendation to city council next week.

The three airlines making a bid for service out of Sioux City include:

American Airlines with service to Dallas and Chicago

SkyWest Airlines with service to Chicago O’Hare, along with Denver service already being offered

Boutique Air, a commuter airline based in San Francisco that proposes service to O’Hare and Minneapolis.

Latest Stories