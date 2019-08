SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Runway construction is closing the Sioux Gateway Airport today, Friday, August 23.

Starting at 8 a.m. today, flights won’t be able to land at the Sioux Gateway Airport until 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The airport is scheduled for a final two-day closure in September on the 14th and 15th.

The North-South runway at Sioux Gateway is expected to be replaced by next spring.