SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — Another person is giving back over the weekend. One Sioux Falls man has turned his hobby of woodworking into meals for kids.

Ben Forred runs the casual Campfire Supply Company out of his garage, and online he sells campfire accessories. 50% of the proceeds go to Feeding South Dakota’s backpack program.

“It’s a real problem that’s hard to tackle,” said Forred, “We can’t sit back and rely on other entities to take care of it for us. I think we can each contribute to that. If it really takes a village to raise children then every village member needs to do what they can to help feed the kids.”

Forred told KCAU 9 that this quarter’s donation allowed the company to send out their ten thousandth meal for kids.