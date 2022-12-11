SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — A Sioux Falls restaurant owner is doing her part to end hunger in South Dakota.

For the last 17 years, a fundraiser is held at Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean for Feeding South Dakota.

Owner Sanaa Abourezk said she wants to do her part to make sure no child goes hungry in South Dakota.

“I don’t think we should allow any child to go hungry in South Dakota or America,” said Abourezk, “My dream is to have no child hungry anywhere in the world, but we can start from home and hopefully someone else will assist in other countries around the world.”

Abourezk surpassed her goal of $3,000 and raised a total of $4,200.