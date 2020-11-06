SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – The Sioux Falls Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning.
According to the Sioux Falls Police, Nakia Jackson left home this morning and was last seen at 7:15 a.m. walking north near the airport. She is 5′ tall and 130 pounds, wearing light-colored pajama pants and a black short sleeve shirt.
If you see Nakia or anyone matching the description, you should call Sioux Falls Police at 605-367-7212.
Latest Stories
- November 5: Over 2,000 new Nebraska COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
- 4 times in US history presidential race results were questioned
- Sioux Falls Police search for missing 11-year-old girl
- Former chief of staff says Trump will likely run again in 2024 if he loses to Biden
- Digital Exclusive: Remember to Click It or Ticket this Thanksgiving