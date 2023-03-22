STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux Falls man who was charged with escaping federal custody while serving a sentence in Sioux City was sentenced to more than 2 years in prison.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Anwar Amaya, 32, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment in June 2020. On February 7, 2022, Amaya was granted furlough.

Under conditions of his furlough, Amaya was expected to go to Dismas Charities, a residential reentry center in Sioux City on February 9. The release stated that Amaya did not show up to the facility as ordered.

On February 17, Amaya was arrested by the Sioux Falls Police Department while responding to a burglary, according to the release.

Amaya pleaded guilty on October 20, 2022, and was sentenced in Sioux City on March 17. He will be required to serve a 3-year term of supervised release upon completing the prison sentence.