Sioux Falls inmate placed on escape status after leaving job

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls prison officials say a minimum security inmate has been placed on escape status.

Cameron Guenther left his community service job site in Sioux Falls without authorization.

Guenther is serving sentences for distribution of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County, as well as for possession of marijuana from Yankton County.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment is a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

