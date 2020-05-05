Sioux Falls girl delivering gratitude to mail carriers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fifth-grader in Sioux Falls is using her passion for writing letters to make her mail carrier feel special.

Emerson Weber writes about five letters a week to friends around the country. She also loves decorating the envelopes. Recently, she wrote a letter to her mail carrier for making it all possible.

“I think they should just always be really thankful for them because otherwise we would never hear from anybody if you don’t have a phone or anything because letters are really important,” Emerson said.

Emerson’s mail carrier shared the letter with co-workers across the country. Emerson is now responding to more than a dozen people who have written thanking her for her support. She and her mom encourage everyone to write a letter this week to someone they’re grateful for.

